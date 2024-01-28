Kavango Resources Plc plans to drill fourth prospect 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

KAVANGO Resources has tabled plans to commence drilling a fourth prospect at the Hillside Gold Project in Zimbabwe.

Details available in the market on the project indicate that Kavango is testing the extent of gold mineralisation at the Hillside Gold Project by drilling an exploration hole adjacent to a historic mine that reportedly produced an average recovered grade of 13g/t gold at various times from 1910 until recently.

“The technical team considers the prospect as highly positive with a greenstone gold target, located in a shear zone in granites and extending across the contact margin. We plan to drill a 250m diamond drill hole adjacent to the historic mine.

“The Company’s objective is to acquire representative intersections from the Prospect’s gold-bearing structures that will improve its understanding of their mineralisation and overall thickness,” an update on the project said.

The miner plans to use such information to inform follow-up drilling at the Prospect and assess its potential for hosting bulk mineable gold deposits.

Kavango has to date completed various exploration work streams at the Hillside Gold Project and intends to exercise its call option to acquire the Project based on the technical data gathered, subject to the results of a review into the impact of recent changes to Zimbabwe’s Finance Act.

Kavango Resources is an exploration company targeting world-class base and precious metal discoveries in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The Company’s highly experienced board and management teams have a track record of delivering projects and creating shareholder value in Africa. Alongside its specialist partners, Kavango uses state-of-the-art exploration techniques and technology to uncover mineralisation in historically overlooked project areas.