Kazembe in ‘bloodbath’ threats against Zanu PF competitors

Muzarabani: Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central province, Kazembe Kazembe has reportedly threatened violence against anyone who dared contest his position in the party’s internal restructuring process.

Kazembe made the threats recently when he was addressing party supporters during Muzarabani North legislator, Zhemu Soda’s victory celebrations at Utete Business Centre.

“You want me to leave this chairmanship yet I still want it. There will be a bloodbath,” Kazembe told the gathering.

The cabinet Minister said his position should not be contested adding that anyone who does so would suffer the consequences.

“Let us learn to accept the incumbent leaders so that we build the nation. Let me also take this opportunity to warn those fanning divisions in the party that there will be a blood bath.

“As Zanu PF, we should be united and not be on each other’s throats every time, meaning we should not be in a campaign mood always,” he said.

Attempts to seek comment with Kazembe were not successful as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Questions were also sent via WhatsApp through the Minister’s phone but he had not yet responded by the time of publishing this story.

The Minister is reportedly accompanying President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Japan.

Zanu PF spokepsron Simon Khaya Moyo said he was not aware of anything linking the party official to threats of violence.

“I am not aware that,” Moyo said, adding, “I am busy campaigning in Mangwe constituency where we have a by-election. So, I have not been in touch with anything outside where I am.”

However, Kazembe is not new to controversy.

In the run-up to the July 31 national election and under his (Kazembe) provincial chairmanship, Zanu PF youths in Mashonaland Central province were accused of murdering an opposition activist’s two-year-old son, Professor Lumbe of Glendale.

Kazembe’s chilling threats will not help matters in a country that has witnessed abductions on anti-government critics and opposition activists.

The Zanu-PF provincial chair is also under fire from the local war veterans who are calling for his removal on allegations of failing to mobilise supporters to attend party programmes supposed to be presided over by President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa reportedly snubbed two events at the eleventh hour due to poor attendance in the province.

Kazembe has said he was aware of party provincial officials who were already positioning themselves in the structures before the official restructuring exercise had been announced.

“We have officials who are already positioning themselves before the official exercise. Why should we be doing that? What do you need these positions for? Give us time to work, a councillor, Member of Parliament.”