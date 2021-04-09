Kazembe, Matanga Face US$436 000 Lawsuit For Man Killed By Police

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

FORMER Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights (ZLHR) board chairperson and senior lawyer with rights lawyers, Josephat Tshuma has on behalf of the family of the late Paul Munakopa filed a lawsuit of US$436 000 against Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and the police.

The developments were confirmed by the ZLHR, Thursday, which stated the police were liable to the death of Munakopa of Bulawayo who died last year after police officers acted negligently by discharging firearms without due care and attention.

“In Bulawayo, former @ZLHRLawyers board chairperson and senior member Josephat Tshuma has on behalf of the family of the late Paul Munakopa sued Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, @PoliceZimbabwe boss Godwin Matanga and two police officers for causing the death of the Bulawayo resident,” the ZLHR said.

“In the summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, Tshuma representing the Munakopa family, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention. Tshuma said police officers are liable for their conduct.

“Tshuma wants Kazembe, Matanga and the cops namely; Digson Nyoni and Langton Makonye and two individuals Ross Johnson and Kyle Bennett to pay damages amounting to US$436 000 for loss of support to the Munakopa family including his minor children, emotional shock and trauma caused by witnessing his death,” the ZHLR confirmed in their statement.

Johnson and Bennett are members of the police neighbourhood watch committee.

Munakopa was killed late last year following a high-speed car chase in a city suburb in Bulawayo. He was in the company of his girlfriend, Tracy Mufudzi when he was gunned down by police who were driving in an unmarked vehicle.

He died shortly his admission at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Police described Munakopa’s death as unfortunate but claimed the deceased’s Honda Fit was suspiciously parked during the fateful night, prompting the use of arms by the police, and the neighbourhood watch patrol team.