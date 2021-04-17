Kazembe Warns MDC Against Planned Demos Over Uhuru Holiday

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

HOME AFFAIRS Minister Kazembe Kazembe threatened tough government action against MDC Alliance activists who are planning what he terms an “illegal demonstration” over the Independence holiday.

The minister said the activists were holding secret meetings to plot the demonstrations, dubbed “The Winter Jest”.

“In the same vein,” Kazembe said Friday, “My ministry has directed the Commissioner General of Police to take action on some political activists, individuals and civic organizations who are being fronted by MDC Alliance and have openly threatened to engage in a series of illegal demonstrations dubbed ‘The Winter Jest’.

“The police and other security services will be on high alert and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“May I warn all those who are planning and coordinating these illegal demonstrations that the law will take its course.”

Kazembe accused the protesters of being sponsored by local and international organisations hostile to government.

“Local and Internationally based Organizations who are providing funding through individuals and the so-called Civic Organisation proxies are duly warned to stop fermenting disorder in the country and will be held accountable for any criminal acts perpetrated by groups who are obviously bidding for opposition political parties in the country.

“The public is urged to ignore messages being circulated by the MDC Alliance not to celebrate and observe the country’s 41st Independence anniversary.”

“The police is monitoring the venues where secret meetings are being held to mobilise for illegal demonstrations.”

Turning to Covid-19 regulations, Kazembe urged locals to continue wearing face masks, practising social distancing and sanitising at all times.

“Social gatherings which include churches and funerals should strictly observe the stipulated maximum of 50 people,” he said.

“My Ministry has implored the Commissioner General of Police to ensure that the Government’s Covid-19 regulations are complied with to the letter.

“My Ministry is concerned by church and funeral gatherings which are openly exceeding the stipulated figure of 50.

“Some church congregants and mourners are reportedly clashing with the police who are obviously coming in to disperse gatherings which in most cases are exceeding 1 000.

“These are a conduit for Covid-19 superspreaders.”

He added, “The law will take its course without fear or favour on such errant gatherings which expose the public to the Covid-19 pandemic.”