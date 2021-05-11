Kazungula Bridge: Zambia, Botswana Embrace Gate-Crashing Zimbabwe

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter/Agencies

ZAMBIA and Botswana have agreed in principle to have Zimbabwe on board on the already finished US$260 million Kazungula Bridge project which was commissioned Monday.

The construction of the bridge started in December 2014 and its completion was in October 2020.

Zimbabwe was not part of the project until completion.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was Monday the butt of some social media jokes after the Zimbabwean incumbent attended the commissioning ceremony in Botswana.

Botswana President Masisi said Zambia and Botswana have agreed in principle to allow Zimbabwe to join the project.

“I am happy to note that the Republic of Zimbabwe and ourselves and Zambia have agreed in principle to partner in this project. And our officials are working and will work increasingly faster and harder to complete the remaining works for Zimbabwe…” he said.

Mnangagwa, who had occasion to make an address during the ceremony, said his country had indeed been invited to join the project mid-2018 but did not explain why it did not join.

“This is a milestone achievement in our SADC region. I wish to thank sincerely my brothers, President Masisi and President Lungu, who in 2018 invited Zimbabwe to be part of this project, indeed in the fullness of time, Zimbabwe will be part of this project.

“I reiterate Zimbabwe’s commitment to be part of this project for the benefit of our SADC region,” he said.

His comments invited some criticism back home from people who felt the Zimbabwean leader had no reason to gate-crash on an event he was not supposed to be part of.