Keen to explore 2 of Zimbabwe’s World Heritage Sites?

Would you like to visit Motopos National Park and the Khami Ruins in Zimbabwe? South Africans can experience these two UNESCO World Heritage Sites on a trip to Bulawayo.

Entry to Zimbabwe is not hindered by red tape for South Africans. SA passport holders do not require visas for tourist stays.

FASTJET

Daily Bulawayo flights offered by Zimbabwe’s privately-owned airline Fastjet, now bring Matopos and the Khami Ruins ever closer.

Zimbabwe’s value carrier, Fastjet, recently increased frequencies between Johannesburg and Bulawayo. The airline now operates 12 flights a week on the route.

While Fastjet offers two return flights a day (Monday to Friday) between Johannesburg and Bulawayo, it operates one daily return flight on Saturdays and Sundays.

It operates these flights aboard its speedy yet comfortable Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

VALUE CARRIER

The airline which may be perceived as a budget airline is anything but that.

From the spacious cabin which features comfortable leather seating, to the inflight snack box which is included for all passengers, one would not classify Fastjet as a low-cost carrier.

Fastjet’s Value and Value Flex Fares include cabin and checked baggage while Value Plus fares also include access to the Shongololo Lounge at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

BULAWAYO

Bulawayo is the second largest city in Zimbabwe. In addition, it is the biggest city in the Matabeleland region.

The city is sedate and elegant, with wide, tree-lined boulevards and some attractive colonial architecture.

Also known as the City of Kings, it is a major transport hub, sitting on the Cape to Cairo trans-African route.

As such, it offers several attractions for the tourist and business traveller alike.

WORLD HERITAGE SITES

The nearby tourist attractions include Rhodes’s tomb in Matobo National Park, which is located 45 km south of the city.

Matobo National Park is a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site and includes an Intensive Protection Zone where Black and White Rhinoceros populations are being reared. This is situated in the Matobo Hills. The fascinating terrain is also a hikers’ paradise.

Then, there is also the Khami Ruins, situated 22 km west of Bulawayo. The settlement at Khami was a development of the architectural form that emerged at Great Zimbabwe in the 13th century.

These ruins from an ancient African civilization were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986.