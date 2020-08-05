Keep your garbage at home, Chinhoyi council says to residents

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Chinhoyi Municipality has come under fire for failing to collect refuse in the Mashonaland West capital’s residential suburbs.

This has witnessed the proliferation of illegal garbage dumpsites, which are fertile breeding ground for disease vectors such as flies and mosquitoes.

A snap survey by NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday revealed a sorry state of affairs in Orange Grove, Muzari, Chikonohono, Ruvimbo, Mpata, Hunyani and Rusununguko suburbs where residents have resorted to dumping refuse indiscriminately.

Among the waste were disposable diapers, commonly known as pampers laden with human excreta, and soiled sanitary pads.

A recent notice issued by council’s public relations department came a little too late to pacify irate residents from attacking the management and councillors for literally “sleeping on the job”.

Reads part of the council notice; “Please be advised that our refuse collection schedule has been disturbed by unavailability of diesel in Chinhoyi. We urge you to keep the waste at your premises…”

Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairman, Clifford Hlupeko described the statement as “nefarious and bordering on cruelty.”

“The statement issued by the municipality regarding collection of bins is nefarious and borders on cruelty. How do they expect people to keep garbage at their premises?

“Actually, what these guys are trying to tell us is that they have become tired of thinking…we will not tolerate this, it’s unacceptable and this can only come from a person with half a brain,” charged Hlupeko.

The CRA chairman said council management and councillors should be innovative and find ways to circumvent the diesel shortages.

Hlupeko opined that already health authorities had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and an outbreak of Cholera or typhoid would spell disaster for the town.

“Council is putting the lives of residents in danger,” he said, adding council should expeditiously arrest the problem.

Chinhoyi Residents Trust (CRT) coordinator, Peter Liwanda weighed-in, saying non-collection of garbage was a sign of council’s lethargy to improve service delivery in a town gunning for city status.

“We are very worried about non-collection of refuse by our local municipality within communities for the past several weeks.

“This has resulted in the sprouting of rubbish dumps on street corners, and this is unacceptable as it endangers people’s well-being. Besides, they are clamouring to be accorded city status so they can loot money without improving anything,” said Liwanda.

Besides uncollected garbage, Chinhoyi residents grapple with dry water taps, impassable roads and malfunctioning streetlights.

The local has moved to billing in foreign currency in a bid to cushion itself from runaway inflation, which has made procurement of essential supplies a nightmare.

Efforts to get comment from Chinhoyi council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi were fruitless.