Kelly Khumalo claims brother-in-law made false performance booking in her name

Channel24

Media personality Kelly Khumalo is livid at her brother-in-law Mhlo Gumede for allegedly using her name to promote an event she knew nothing about.

A statement that was issued on behalf of the singer by Kelly Khumalo Entertainment, made it clear that she knew nothing about an event called Stay Fresh Saturdays with Vusi Nova and Kelly Khumalo.

“We would like to clarify that Kelly Khumalo Entertainment and the artist Kelly Khumalo were never informed nor had the knowledge of the event titled ‘Stay Fresh Saturdays with Vusi Nova and Kelly Khumalo’ planned for last year on the 16th November 2019. Our booking office never received a booking enquiry for the mentioned even last year from Gesh Lounge,” read the statement.

It seems Gesh Lounge might have pointed to her sister’s husband Mhlo as the person who agreed to the booking because the statement insinuates so.

“We have no knowledge of whether the accused Mhlo Gumede has used Kelly Khumalo’s name for his benefit or not. Neither the artist nor the booking manager was informed of this act and it is the first time we encounter such,” says the statement.

It goes on to confirm that only Pat Magodzho is responsible to take bookings for Kelly.

“With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister’s husband And manager NOT my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be, so whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you,” Kelly captioned the posted statement on her Instagram page.

Move! tried to get comment from Mhlo and Vusi Nova but our efforts were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.