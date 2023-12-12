Kelvin Kaindu returns to Highlanders 

By Sports Reporter
KELVIN Kaindu has returned to Highlanders for a second dance with the Bulawayo giants replacing Baltemar Brito.
The Zambian mentor, who has never hidden his admiration for Bosso, returns to the club which he left in 2014.
Kaindu once had a remarkable stint at the helm of Amahlolanyama after joining them in 2011.
In 2012, he guided them to the longest league unbeaten run record in the modern premiership, after his team played up to matchday 23 without tasting defeat.
Kaindu led Highlanders to second place finishes in 2012 and 2013 respectively.
Without disclosing much, Highlanders announced the return of Kaindu.
“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach for the club’s first team.
“Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997 before he was entrusted with the Bosso dugout between 2012 and 2014.
“The entire management at the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club,” said Highlanders in a statement.
Highlanders are in desperate need of redemption after going for 14 years without lifting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Kaindu will have a huge task ahead of him.
Highlanders last season finished fifth, 11 points behind champions, Ngezi Platinum.