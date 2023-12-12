Kelvin Kaindu returns to Highlanders 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

KELVIN Kaindu has returned to Highlanders for a second dance with the Bulawayo giants replacing Baltemar Brito.

The Zambian mentor, who has never hidden his admiration for Bosso, returns to the club which he left in 2014.

Kaindu once had a remarkable stint at the helm of Amahlolanyama after joining them in 2011. In 2012, he guided them to the longest league unbeaten run record in the modern premiership, after his team played up to matchday 23 without tasting defeat.

Kaindu led Highlanders to second place finishes in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Without disclosing much, Highlanders announced the return of Kaindu.