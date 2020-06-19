Kenya defeats Djibouti for Africa’s Security Council seat

Spread This News











Kenya was elected to the UN Security Council on Thursday after defeating Djibouti in a run-off vote.

The east African nation will replace South Africa in the non-permanent seat. It received 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said the win was a “demonstration of the country’s growing profile and influence in the community of nations as a steadfast and dependable development partner”.

He thanked Djibouti for being a “worthwhile opponent” and the African Union (AU) for its endorsement.

Djibouti and Kenya had failed to clinch the two thirds majority (128 votes) in the first round of voting.

President Kenyatta said the country will consolidate and voice Africa’s position in the Security Council and will advance its 10-point agenda outlined in its campaign.