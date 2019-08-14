Kenya officials exhume man’s body to retrieve uniform

BBC

Officials in western Kenya have exhumed the body of a local man to strip him of the uniform he was buried in, according to reports.

Martin Shikuku Alukoye was buried in his full Kakamega County Youth Service uniform after drowning this month.

Local officials then exhumed the body to retrieve the uniform, despite opposition from his family.

Alukoye’s uncle said they had violated “the laws of the land and the laws of our forefathers”.

“We had fully involved the county government in the burial arrangements and they never resisted our proposal to bury [him] in his work regalia,” Francis Mutamba said, according to the Daily Nation newspaper.

The family said they had opposed requests from officials to retrieve the uniform following the 31-year-old’s burial, but that officials then did so without their consent or a court order.