Kenya recalls substandard hand sanitisers

BBC

Kenya’s bureau of standards has recalled eight brands of instant hand sanitisers from the market for failing to comply to approved standards

It has suspended the permits of the manufacturers and ordered them to “recall the substandard sanitisers from the market and institute corrective actions”.

The low-quality brands were discovered during market surveillance.

The bureau said it would notify the public once the manufactures have met the required standards.

Kenyans online have expressed concern on why the brands were allowed in the market during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Why were they in the market to start with?” Kaybee tweeted.

“It’s really sad when people begin capitalising on a pandemic like this…we have lost it totally lost it,” Dado Musiga tweeted.