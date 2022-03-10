Kenya, Zimbabwe ink bilateral deals to deepen ties

Spread This News

By Xinhua

NAIROBI: Kenya and Zimbabwean governments Wednesday signed seven bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

The deals, all memoranda of understanding (MOU) on political and diplomatic consultations, tourism and wildlife conservation, and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations were inked in the Kenyan capital Nairobi at the start of a three-day visit by Zimbabwean Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Other agreements were on women empowerment and community development, youth affairs, cooperatives, and sports and recreation activities.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement issued after holding a bilateral meeting that the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them, particularly youth unemployment.

Kenyatta said his Zimbabwean counterpart’s visit had not only renewed the two nations’ friendship and brotherly ties but also re-invigorated the strong historical relations that exist between the African states.

On his part, President Mnangagwa said his visit to Kenya was aimed at deepening the strong and historical bilateral relations between Nairobi and Harare.

He said the unity of purpose would help Kenya and Zimbabwe to effectively deal with emerging challenges such as terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We affirmed the need for cooperation with bilateral commitment at global levels to deal with pandemics of this nature now and in the future. Both Zimbabwe and Kenya are committed to enhancing cooperation towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental issues,” the Zimbabwean leader said.

Zimbabwe donated to Kenya 100 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to boost the fight against COVID-19 during the bilateral meeting.