Kenyan climber found dead on Everest after no-oxygen attempt

Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui posted this photo on Instagram on April 27 2024. He was found dead on May 23. Image: PHOTO | INSTAGRAM via Cheruiyot Kirui

TimesLive

Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui was found dead on Thursday after he attempted to summit Everest on Wednesday.

Kirui went missing on Wednesday above the 8,000m mark. The Kenyan banker, who works for Kenya Commercial Bank, was reportedly not using supplemental oxygen during the climb. His guide Nawang Sherpa is still missing.

The Himalayan Times on Thursday reported Kirui’s body was discovered by the Seven Summit Treks rescue team a few metres below the summit.

Kirui’s is the second death in a week after Romanian climber Gabriel Tavara was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.