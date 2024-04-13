Kenyan faces deportation after prophet reports him to police for refusing to leave shrine

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

A KENYAN national has been sentenced to five months in jail by a Bindura magistrate after he was convicted for violating Zimbabwean immigration laws.

The accused, Richard Antony Muriar Ogana, entered the country seeking healing from a sickness he was suffering from from a Bindura-based prophet.

After he was healed, Ogana remained at the shrine prompting the prophet to question why he was staying put. Ogana confessed to skipping the border thereby forcing informant to report the matter to the police.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the incident through a statement.

“The accused person sought spiritual healing from the informant and was healed of his illness. When his condition became stable the informant asked him to leave the shrine but he said he had nowhere to go.

“This prompted the informant to alert the police on the 21st of March, launching an investigation into the accused person’s identity. The accused person failed to produce permits allowing him to stay in the country, leading to his arrest”, said NPA

However, the Kenyan’s jail term was wholly suspended as he awaits deportation.

“He was sentenced five (5) months imprisonment which were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour. He remains in custody awaiting deportation to Kenya”, said NPA.