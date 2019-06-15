Kenyan MP charged after ‘slapping colleague’

By BBC

A Kenyan MP has been charged with assault after allegedly slapping a female colleague because she did not allocate money to his constituency.

Rashid Kassim is accused of slapping Fatuma Gedi – who sits on the budget committee – in the car park of the parliament building in the capital, Nairobi.

He denied the charge in court on Friday and has been released on bail, according to the Daily Nation news site

AFP news agency quoted Speaker Justin Muturi as saying: “I have received the complaint from [Ms Gedi], and I want to say that that is not acceptable. The matter has been referred to the police. Parliament has no room for criminals.”