Kenyan Supreme Court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: Kenya’s losing presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and others have filed court challenges, asserting that the recent presidential election process was marked by criminal subversion and are seeking that the outcome

be nullified and a new vote be ordered.

Kenya’s Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya’s election was largely peaceful.