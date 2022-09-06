Kenyan Women in Germany (KWIG) host annual networking event

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Kenyan Women in Germany (KWIG) on September 3 hosted their annual networking event headline sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

The event held in Mainz, Germany, was attended by hundreds of guests including Kenyan Ambassador to Germany, His Excellence Tom Amolo.

KWIG was founded by Jacky Kuhn to create a community for Kenyan women building lives in Germany after moving from their home country and provides them with social, economical, emotional and professional support. The organisation now has over 2 000 members and also caters for men and other nationalities.

