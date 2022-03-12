Kenyatta To Grace ZITF 2022 As Guest Of Honour

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube, Bulawayo Correspondent

KENYAN President Uhuru Kenyatta has been confirmed as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2022 guest of honour.

The annual event will be held between April 26 and 30 with Kenyatta officiating at the opening ceremony on April 29.

In a statement confirming the development, ZITF chairman Busisa Moyo said Kenyatta’s visit will strengthen trade between the two countries.

He highlighted Kenya’s need for cereal which Zimbabwe could supply.

“The ZITF Company Board is pleased to announce that His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya has graciously accepted the invitation from our patron President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate at the official opening ceremony of the 62nd edition of the ZITF taking place on Friday 29 April 2022,” Moyo said.

“The current level of trade as well as the potential opportunities in trade between Zimbabwe and Kenya is favorable with the 2020 trade map statistics highlighting Kenya as an export market for our cereals, sugar, wood and wood articles while we in-turn benefited from their animal and vegetable fat, plastics, electric machinery and equipment industries.

“We look forward to using President Kenyatta’s visit and participation by a business delegation from Kenya to make new connections and develop this relationship further for the mutual benefit of our economies.”

Over the past few weeks, the ZITF has dispatched high level representatives to meet with most of the foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe, key government ministries and departments as well as representatives of industry and commerce as part of their event promotion strategy.