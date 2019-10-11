Kevin Hart breaks silence following car crash: ‘I have nothing but love’

News24

The Ride Along actor sustained “major back injuries” while driving with a friend and another passenger on 1 September. Jared Black was behind the wheel of Kevin’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, while Rebecca Broxterman was in the back seat.

The 911 call made after Kevin’s horrific crash was later released, and a woman was heard saying, “I need someone to come get him. I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all. He can’t move.”

According to a statement obtained by E! News and made by Kevin’s attorney Andrew Brettler, Kevin has said, “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

The actor seems to be doing well too, though Andrew did remark that Kevin hasn’t officially returned to work as such. While he did shoot promos for Jumanji this past week, it wasn’t strenuous and taxing on the 40-year-old.

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots, and he’s not walking much for them either sitting through most of the day even though he can walk on his own,” Andrew explained.

“Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”