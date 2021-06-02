Kevin The Wedding Planner Makes It On Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE’s most sought-after wedding and event planner, Kevin The Wedding Planner, born Tendai Kevin Zhou, has been listed under Africa’s prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021.

The list published by Forbes Africa, Tuesday comprises influential young Africans making strides as innovative entrepreneurs, creatives, sportsmen, and technology geeks.

The prestigious list features two entrants from Zimbabwe, Kevin and Shakemore Timburwa, the founder of Energy Plus.

Kevin The Wedding Planner who founded VIP Hostings, a luxury event designing company celebrated the achievement on his social media pages.

“The Year of 30! I am so honoured to be listed under the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 21. This one is for all of you. You make me great,” he wrote.

Forbes Africa managing editor, Renuka Methil said the seventh edition of the highly anticipated list celebrates game-changers in the African continent who have remained resilient despite challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is our most coveted list of the year, and what makes this year’s compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates who made it through a turbulent year,” she said.

“They need to be honoured for their tenacity as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success, and they are also representative of Africa’s greater talent trove that they will in turn help shine a light on.”