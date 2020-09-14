Khalifa Haftar’s rival Libya government resigns after Benghazi protests

Spread This News











BBC

The rival government in eastern Libya has submitted its resignation after a number of protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption.

At the weekend demonstrators in the city of Benghazi set fire to strongman Gen Khalifa Haftar’s headquarters.

They also clashed in his stronghold of Al-Maj for the first time.

Libya has been torn by violence since long-time ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011 by Nato-backed forces.

A spokesman for Gen Haftar said the administration backed peaceful protests but would not allow “terrorists and the Muslim Brotherhood” to hijack them.

Until now, protests against the situation in Libya have focused largely on the capital, Tripoli, home to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

Gen Haftar’s forces launched an offensive to seize Tripoli in April 2019 but military support from Turkey helped government forces drive Gen Haftar’s Russian-backed troops back from the frontlines earlier this year.

Libya has the biggest reserves of oil and gas in Africa.