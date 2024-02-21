Khama Billiat arrives in Zim ahead of a possible Yadah Stars FC move

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat arrived in the country on Tuesday evening ahead of his next move with a local Premier Soccer League side yet to be established.

The former Warriors star’s signature has been chased by several local topflight league sides with Dynamos leading the race which also includes Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

However, Yadah Stars FC is the latest name in the mix as club owner Prophet Walter Magaya was spotted at the airport welcoming Billiat.

Magaya was with business partner Scott Sakupwanya of Better Brands which sponsors Yadah Stars.

Khama Billiat is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.

The 33-year-old forward has been clubless for seven months.