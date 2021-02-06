Khama Billiat Nears Return From Serious Injury 

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international forward Khama Billiat is set for a return to the pitch as he continues to make steady progress from a serious injury.

South African club Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Billiat has started gym exercises and is now out of his boot, three and a half weeks after confirming the star would be out for two months with a cracked leg bone.

Billiat suffered a leg fracture last month and has since missed his side’s last six DStv premiership fixtures.

The Zimbabwean international’s initial prognosis meant he would be out for two months, and a progress update from the club has suggested he is well on course in his recovery.

“Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot,” said Chiefs in a statement on social media.

Amakhosi are set to host GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 on Sunday (17h00) and have also had Siyabonga Ngezana ruled out of action through suspension.

Billiat is expected to make full recovery in early March and the Warriors technical department will be hoping that he is ready for the resumption of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Warriors, who are second in Group H, face their defining moment between March 22 and 30 when they conclude the 2021 qualifying campaign.

They will play two games inside one week against Botswana (away) and Zambia at home needing positive results in order to qualify for their third successive AFCON finals.

The Warriors technical team, led by Croatian gaffer Zdravko Logarusic, will rely heavily on the foreign-based players.