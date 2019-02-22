Khama Billiat optimistic of ending first Kaizer Chiefs season on a high

By KickOff.com SOUTH Africa: Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat refuses to discuss the ifs, buts and maybes as he focuses on their present situation and believes the season may still end in delight for him.

Billiat is currently two third through his first season at Chiefs but has yet to experience the joy of lifting silverware, nor has he tasted top spot on the Absa Premiership table with the club.

He does currently boast the highest number of goals out of any of his teammates and continues to prove their most dangerous threat in attack.

Given their turbulent start to the season, many would argue that Amakhosi could well have been strong title contenders had it not been for a few defensive blunders and poor decisions under former coach Giovanni Solinas.

Nonetheless, Billiat is firmly of the belief that the situation they presently find themselves in is exactly where they’re meant to be and bodes well for a strong finish to their campaign.

“I think everything happens for a reason, man. I’m sure there’s a positive in a situation like this. I can imagine even if we had all the points we could have won, maybe we weren’t going to work as hard until the end of the season,” defended Billiat.

“We’re here right now and we’re only looking forward, at what we can do better and where we want to be.”

In review of his stay thus far, the Zimbabwean international insists he is happy with his stay at the club thus far and is optimistic that things could well still get better, with the club now one of the strong favourites to go all the way in claiming the Nedbank Cup.

“I’ve been happy and there’s always room for improvement, but let’s wait until the end of the season and we’ll see – maybe I’ll be more satisfied than ever before,” he concluded with a wry smile.