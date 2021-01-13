Khama Billiat Out For Two Months With Broken Leg

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors attacking midfielder Khama Billiat is set to be sidelined for two months after suffering a leg bone crack in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 loss against Maritzburg United last weekend.

Billiat was injured in a poor tackle from Travis Graham, in Saturday’s league, and had to be substituted three minutes after half time.

Chiefs announced the news on social media, saying that the 30-year-old Billiat will be absent until March.

“Injury Update: Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months. We wish him a speedy recovery. #Amakhosi4Life,” Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement on Twitter.

Billiat had not been in the best of form for Chiefs this season, but did show glimpses of his talent, superbly creating the goal for Leonardo Castro in Angola last week against Primeiro de Agosto that got Chiefs into the group stages of the Champions League.

The Zimbabwean, who has only managed one goal in 16 matches in all competitions for Amakhosi this season, was also looking in good form against Maritzburg United and remains Chiefs’ go-to man to make things happen in attack.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt described Billiat’s injury as a huge blow for his side who are placed on an embarrassing 14th place on the log and still serving a FIFA transfer ban until the end of the season.

Amakhosi will play AmaZulu in Durban Wednesday, to continue a busy month of Premiership fixtures, that will also see them take on Cape Town City, Tshakhuma FC, Stellenbosch FC and Baroka, before finishing the month on January 30 with a Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

“It is a huge blow, I don’t think he (Graham), got a yellow card,” Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt said.

“It is quite a big fracture.”

Billiat will also be missing when Chiefs kick off their CAF Champions’ League group stage campaign next month.

Chiefs’ problems are compounded by the fact they cannot sign any new players until June, after their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a two-window transfer ban from FIFA was thrown out earlier in the season.