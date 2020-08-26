Khama Billiat parts ways with SA agent Michael Ngobeni

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has officially parted ways with football agent Michael Ngobeni to end a two year marriage with the South African agency M-Sport Management.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwe international is now represented by Godfrey Bakasa, who is well known in the local entertainment circles having managed musicians such as Stunner and Seh Calaz.

According to Ngobeni, the contract Billiat had with his stable, M-S Sport Management, expired recently and the Warriors man decided it was best he finds another agent.

“It’s true that I am no longer representing Khama,” Ngobeni told Goal .

“He had a two-year contract with us and that contract expired. He then decided against renewing it and he was well within his rights.”

Ngobeni further stated there was no bad blood between him and Billiat now that their working relationship was over.

“Khama is my boy. He’s like my younger brother. There is no bad blood between him and I. We are still in constant communication.

“Remember, I knew Khama way before I represented him and some people are trying to make this look bad.

“I accepted his decision and we have moved on from it,” added Ngobeni.

Ngobeni said agents should not be selfish by trying to hold on to star players like Billiat because their intentions may be to move to bigger leagues.

“We can’t be selfish as agents. If a player says he wants to move on with someone else then let him go because who knows? He might have been promised a move to Arsenal,” he said.

“Everyone decides what’s best for their future, and if they move on, that shouldn’t be considered as a fight. It’s a business decision Billiat made and I respect that.

“And again, there is no bad blood between us.”

Billiat is in his second season with Amakhosi after joining them in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns.

At the time, Ngobeni played a major role in facilitating Billiat’s move to Chiefs which saw him becoming the highest paid player in the South African league.

The star has not had the best of seasons this term with just a single goal and two assists in 21 matches across all competitions.