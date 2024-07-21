Khama Billiat proves goal scoring prowess as FC Platinum, Ngezi share spoils

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

KHAMA Billiat joined CAPS United’s William Manondo on top of the league’s goal scorers chart after netting his eighth goal of the season in Yadah’s 2-0 win over Bikita Minerals at The Heart Stadium Saturday.

Billiat marked his return to the local league after a 13-year stint in South Africa and has become a strong contender to win the golden boot this season. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 19 games.

Billiat’s goal against Bikita came in the 72nd minute to give Yadah a 1-0 lead after the two sides had played a goalless first half.

Yadah’s victory was then sealed by Blessed Ndereki, who scored in the 89th minute to give his side a healthy 2-0 win.

Commenting after the game, Yadah Stars coach, Thomas Ruzive applauded his boys for a good second half.

“It was a game of two halves and we did well in the second half. Today I’m very happy that we have managed to win after our disappointing draw against Hwange in our last game.

“This whole week we were working on our conversions because during our previous game we created chances but failed to convert them but today we managed to utilize the chances,” said Ruzive.

Elsewhere at Mandava Stadium, log leaders FC Platinum stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games after playing a nill all draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The result saw FC Platinum moving to 39 points while Ngezi maintained its second position with 34 points.

In Chisumbnje, Green Fuel held third place occupiers Simba Bhora to a 1-1 draw as Chicken Inn bounced back to winning ways.

