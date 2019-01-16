Khama Billiat reaches Kaizer Chiefs milestone with goals tally

By KickOff.com Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat reached a club milestone over the weekend with his goal against ZESCO United in their CAF Confederation Cup assignment.

Billiat has already proven his worth since arriving at Naturena in the off-season, having tallied 10 goals in all competitions for Amakhosi.

The Zimbabwean international has thus become the first Chiefs player to reach double figures in goals in five seasons, since Knowledge Musona was the club’s top scorer nearly five years ago.

The Soweto giants have endured a tough few years since Stuart Baxter’s departure, having failed to lift any silverware in three and a half seasons – their longest run without a trophy in the club’s 49-year history.

The problems have perhaps stemmed from a lack of quality within the dressing room, as well as their moderately more defensive approach under former coach Steve Komphela.

It has been proven by the statistics over the past four seasons, albeit they in fact managed to lift the Absa Premiership title back in 2014/15, as Chiefs’ top scorers have failed to surpass the nine-goal mark.

Musona last managed 16 goals during his loan spell in the 2013/14 season –totalling eight in the league, five in the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds, two in the Telkom Knockout and one in the Nedbank Cup – though The Glamour Boys still ended the season trophyless.

Bernard Parker and Kingston Nkatha also registered 11 and 10 goals in all competitions respectively.

The following season, Masango reached a total of nine goals as Chiefs lifted their second league title under Baxter, who then departed for Turkey and was replaced by Komphela.

Over the proceeding three seasons, Chiefs’ top scorers were George Lebese (8 goals), Siphiwe Tshabalala (8) and Parker (6), who all failed to reach double figures.

However, Billiat – the club’s marqee signing in July last year – has since ended their wait for a quality marksman, having thus far scored 10 goals – four in the league, two in the MTN8 and four in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With at least 15 fixture remaining this season, depending on how the club progresses in the various competitions, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star could well extend his tally to become the club’s top scorer in a season since his compatriot Musona, who previously also bagged 20 goals across all competitions in 2010/11.