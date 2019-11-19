Khama Billiat shines in Lusaka as Warriors win ‘Battle of Zambezi’

By Sports Reporter

Zambia…. ..(1)1

Zimbabwe..(1)2

KHAMA Billiat scored a superb brace as the Zimbabwe Warriors got their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track after upsetting neighbours Zambia in their second Group H match at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday evening.

After being held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by minnows Botswana last Friday, the Warriors were desperate to register their first win of the campaign against Zambia, who also were hoping to recover from 5-0 a hammering by Algeria away.

The Warriors got off to a perfect start, with Billat heading home in the 10th minute from a corner kick.

Austria-based forward Patson Daka, gave the hosts a reason to believe after racing past the Warriors defence from the centre circle to squeeze a shot past Elvis Chipezeze in the 19th minute.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Billiat scored what would turn out to be the winner 10 minutes from full-time with a simple tape-in following some fine work from captain Knowledge Musona.

The victory ensured the Warriors moved into second position in Group H on four points, two behind leaders and African champions Algeria.

The top two teams will qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals to be hosted by Cameroon.