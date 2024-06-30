Khama Billiat sinks Highlanders

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

YADAH FC forward Khama Billiat was too hot to handle for visitors Highlanders who lost 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played on Saturday at The Heart Stadium.

Billiat’s brilliance on the day saw him score the second goal of the game, taking his total tally to six goals this season.

Yadah scored the opening goal in 31 minutes through Jerry Chipangura who benefited from a Khama Billiat assist in the box before he fired a shot which Highlanders goalkeeper Reward Muza had no chance to stop.

The visitors could have responded five minutes later through Prince Ndlovu who put his effort way off target despite shooting as a free man in the 16-yard box.

Coming back to the second half it only took Khama Billiat three minutes to find the back of the net, as he scored in 48 minutes thanks to King Nadolo who provided defense defence-splitting pass.

Nadolo could have walked away with two more assists in the game unfortunately, he was supplying to Jerry Chipangura who was wasting the opportunities.

Commenting after the game, Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive applauded his boys for picking maximum points against giants Highlanders.

“I think it’s a huge relief, considering that this is a crucial time that we should be taking points.

“Today our conversion rate was better even defensive wise we did well.

“Still on the conversation rate I’m a bit worried that we created more chances but our conversion rate was a bit low because we could have scored more goals,” he said.

His opposite number Kelvin Kaindu was on the other end disappointed with the result as he felt they wasted several chances.

“It’s a bit painful for us to lose 2-0 scoreline.

“If you look at the way we played, we could have taken advantage of some numerous chances we had especially in the first half.

“Credit goes to our opponents who out of half chances got two goals,” he said.

In the other Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars beat CAPS United 3-2 at Baobab Stadium.

Obriel Chirinda was once again on target as he netted his third goal of the season in his third game.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Saturday Results

Simba Bhora 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Ngezi Platinum 3-2 CAPS United

Yadah 2-0 Highlanders