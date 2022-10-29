Khama Billiat tipped to make great comeback ahead of Soweto derby

Spread This News

SOUTH African international and Kaizer Chiefs attacker, Keagan Dolly has thrown his full weight behind misfiring teammate, Khama Billiat, to regain his form after enduring a difficult start to the season.

Billiat has been a pale shadow of his former self and was even benched by the Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane in his side’s last match against AmaZulu.

Chiefs have a big fixture Saturday, where they play Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium and Billiat’s attacking partner Dolly reckons he could be an opportunity to rediscover his form.

“I think with Khama (Billiat), he’s been long in the game he’s experienced,” Dolly told the media at the Soweto derby presser in

Johannesburg.

“He has experienced times like this (before) where he was struggling to score goals for the club.

“I think he came out on top all the time, we all know Khama Billiat is a quality player. We all know his strengths. I think it’s just going to take one game and one goal that’s going to change this.”

Dolly further likened Billiat’s conundrum to his situation. He also started the season slowly and faced a lot of criticism, but regained form and started performing for the club.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Dolly has featured in 15 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering an assist.

“I think for myself as well I started the season very slow, but look I started scoring goals. I started getting my confidence back. I think one

goal will help Khama,” Dolly added.

In contrast, the former Zimbabwe international is yet to score in eight Premier Soccer League games and has managed just two assists.

Despite injury also affecting his season, Billiat is a pale shadow of the man, who was Chiefs’ top goal-scorer last season, with eight league goals.

With striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana a doubt for the Soweto derby on Saturday, Billiat may feature for Amakhosi in front to help in attack.

Kickoff at FNB Stadium is at 15:30.