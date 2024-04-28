Khama Billiat’s brace gives Yadah controversial home victory 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Football icon, Khama Billiat’s brace from the spot helped Yadah Stars to register its first home win of the season as they beat 10-men Chicken Inn 2-1 at Heart Stadium on Saturday.

Yesterday’s brace marked Billiat’s third league goal for Yadah in four days following Wednesday’s goal against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab, which was his first in Yadah’s colours.

Billiat opened the scoring account in nine minutes after referee of the day Lawrence Zimhondi had awarded a penalty to Yadah.

Chicken Inn were then reduced to 10-men, four minutes later, when midfielder Danny Phiri was sent for an early shower after a harsh tackle on Yadah’s Blessing Ndereki.

With a one nil lead , Yadah piled more pressure for the visitors until they were awarded a second controversial penalty, which saw the visitors protesting for about 10 minutes before play resumed with Billiat converting it to make it 2-0 for his side.

Chicken Inn had a good second half which saw them pulling one goal back through Brendan Rendo. However, it was not enough to salvage even a single point at Heart Stadium.

Chicken Inn assistant coach Fungai Kwashi felt cheated after the game.

“I don’t want to say much, everyone watched the game and if saying anything the problem with our job here is I will be fined.

“But I was expecting what happened and I knew it that it was coming. There was TV coverage and people will see for themselves what really happened.

“For now all I can say is well-done to my boys they fought very hard,” he said during a post match interview.

Saturday’s defeat marked Chicken Inn’s second defeat of the season and they remain on position two with 15 points the same with log leaders Highlanders, who face CAPS United on Sunday afternoon.

Matchday 9 results Saturday

Simba 1-1 Tel One

Matchday 9 fixtures ( Sunday)

Highlanders vs CAPS United (Barbourfields)

Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum (Sakubva)

Dynamos vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)

Hwange vs Herentals (Colliery)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chegutu Pirates (Luveve)