Khama Billiat’s goal forces Yadah, Manica Diamonds draw; FC Platinum moves to pole position

By Sports Reporter

YADAH Stars forward Khama Billiat on Saturday helped his side to salvage a point against title contenders Manica Diamonds in a match that ended a 1-1 draw at Heart Stadium in Harare.

The visitors went to the break leading 1-0, thanks to Charles Teguru’s 28th minute goal, which was eventually cancelled in the 63rd minute by Billiat.

Saturday’s goal marked Billiat’s fifth goal of the season, leaving him two goals behind the current top scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

For Manica Diamonds, the draw saw them surrendering pole position to FC Platinum, who beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 at Luveve.

The Gem Boys are now on second position with 30 points, one behind log leaders Pure Platinum Play.

Despite dropping two points, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera was impressed with his side’s performance.

“I was impressed with the way we conducted ourselves, I saw some flashes of brilliance in our defending.

“I was afraid we might have lost some sharpness during the break but generally I am happy with a draw away from home because Yadah is a difficult team when playing them at home,” said Tapera

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora were up for serious business at Wadzanai Stadium as they beat new boys Arenel Movers 3 -0, thanks to inform forward Tymon Machope who netted a brace which was supported by Mthokozisi Msebe’s goal.

Saturday’s win saw the Shamva based side maintaining third position on the log and team head Tonderai Ndiraya applauded his boys for the performance.

“I am happy with the performance, especially that we beat one of the so called small teams because we haven’t been doing well against such teams.

“Then I was also impressed with the result, I wasn’t expecting that much especially that we are coming from the break.

“Of course, we also took advantage of the opponents, we heard something was going on in their camp and they were not training. So, we had to maximize on that,” said Ndiraya.

Matchday 15 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Chicken Inn

Yadah 1- 1 Manica Diamonds

Simba Bhora 3- Arenel Movers

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 FC Platinum