Khama Billiat’s jerseys auctioned for US$25 000 

By Sport Reporter

Walter Magaya’s Yadah Stars on Thursday officially unveiled Khama Billiat in a glittering event held at The Heart Stadium.

The 33-year-old joined Yadah on a reported sign-on fee of US$20 000 with two of his jerseys going for US$25 000 on auction.

Khama’s unveiling came a day after the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward had received a Land Rover Defender from Yadah Stars which is part of his contract benefits.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony Yadah Stars president Walter Magaya said acquiring Billiat is part of his plan to revive local football.

“The mission is just to bring back joy in the PSL, we believe that we should bring back to support football.

“The look is not just about Yadah but it is about the joy that should be found in football.

“If you see how people were attending football last year it was not encouraging, so we believe bringing back these heroes of football may actually bring back supporters,” said Magaya.