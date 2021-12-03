Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs Hit By Covid-19 Outbreak, 31 Positive Cases Reported

Spread This News

ZIMBABWE international Khama Billiat could have been caught up in the Covid-19 outbreak at Kaizer Chiefs which has seen over 31 people testing positive ahead of the weekend’s South African Premiership football game against Cape Town City.

The South African club revealed Friday at least 31 players and club staffers have tested positive for the virus amid concerns the new variant – Omicron – spreads much faster than the Delta.

Kaizer Chiefs said they had already “written to the Premier Soccer League to request for a postponement of the five upcoming games in December against Cape Town City, Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune FC, Royal AM, and Maritzburg United”.

The club claimed they do not have sufficient players nor a technical team to constitute a team.

“More personnel tested positive this week as we were preparing for Saturday’s game. As a result of this outbreak that has seen no less than 31 people test positive for Covid-19, the Kaizer Chiefs Village is temporarily closed until next week.

“Given the situation, the medical team has conducted contact tracing of primary contacts of those who tested positive and have instructed all players, members of the technical team and staff, including those who tested negative, who are primary contacts to quarantine as per Covid protocols,” a statement from the Chiefs media department reads.

Chiefs are currently second in the championship race following last weekend’s 3-1 win over Swallows.

Billiat produced a man-of-the-match performance and scored a brace. Covid-19 has been a concern at Chiefs in the last few weeks and the club is now wary of further infections.