Khama Billiat’s late equaliser earns Yadah a point against FC Platinum 

By Sport Reporter

Khama Billiat’s late strike on Wednesday afternoon saw Yadah Stars gain a point against FC Platinum at Heart Stadium in a match that ended as a 1-1 draw.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward scored in 90 minutes through a perfect finish, cancelling FC Platinum’s 77-minute goal by Juan Mutudza.

Wednesday goal’s saw Billiat marking his return to the squad in style after the 34-year-old forward missed the previous two games due to red card suspension.

“The guys played very well, despite that we conceded a soft goal.

“The guys are progressing very well, we won against Arenel and today we drew against FC Platinum, former champions,” said For Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive during a post-match interview.

On the other end, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza felt they missed three points because his boys failed to concentrate in the critical phase of the game.

“We scored but after that, it was important to look at what our opponents were doing because they were looking for an equaliser.

“I think the goal we conceded we could have done better because it was only two minutes up but well done to the boys. I think they did well and now our focus is on Dynamos on Sunday.

“It’s a point, I would say two points dropped because of the time we conceded but at the end of the day what do I do, I take the point home,” said Mapeza.

Despite the loss, the result saw FC Platinum moving to pole position with 25 points. However, their stay on the summit can only prolong if Manica Diamonds lose to Highlanders on Thursday afternoon.

Matchday 13 Results

Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United

Tel One 1-1 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum

Hwange 0-0 ZPC Kariba