Khama breaks silence on Sundowns links

Khama Billiat when he was still at Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat broken his silence on the recent speculation linking him with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Zimbabwe international was strongly linked with a sensational return to Sundowns during the recent transfer window period, just one season after his departure from the Pretoria-based club.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appeared to publicly encourage his cash rich paymasters to bring back Billiat in statements which were condemned by the leadership at Kaizer Chiefs, who accused their rivals of trying to unsettle their player.

The highly rated Zimbabwean international however insists that throughout all the speculation he remained committed to Kaizer Chiefs.

“I was trying not to read a lot and I was trying to stay focused, not to be distracted and it demanded a lot of mental strength from me. think I couldn’t have done better,” Billiat revealed in an interview with KickOff.com on Friday.

The 29 year-old star, who put up some brilliant individual performances for the Zimbabwe Warriors at the AFCON finals in Egypt, however said there was no conform direct contact between himself and officials from Sundowns throughout the saga.

“I can’t confirm that [they contacted me] because I don’t know what was happening. I didn’t get anything to my phone and everything [I know] I just read on social media,” he added.

“Like I said, I don’t know what was happening, and I just thought it was rumours.”

“I’m happy, this is my home and I have to make my environment as best as I want it to be – it’s exactly what I hoped for and I just hope it will be like this forever,” Billiat.