Khanyi Mbau is back in Dubai and in Kudzai’s arms: ‘We might bend, but won’t break’

IOL

Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau and her on-and-off bae Kudzai Mushonga are back in each other’s arms, now that she has returned to Dubai. The actress has been in South Africa for her work commitments for several weeks but is a Dubai resident with the Zimbabwean businessman.

As like some long-distance relationship, distance was an issue for the flamboyant couple but now Mbau is back in her man’s arms and he’s spoiling her rotten. “My time is ahead of hers and maybe when she’s finishing work, I am already sleeping,” he previously told The South African. From the moment she arrived, Mbau has been given princess treatment by her man, with nothing but the best, including a helicopter ride over Dubai.

Mbau has the biggest smile on her face, clearly enjoying the moment. Mushonga and Mbau have been showing Mzansi that things are good between them with their Instagram posts as they shower each other with love in their comments. “I love seeing you like this. My Baby Red Heart❤️ @mbaureloaded,” commented Mushonga.

The two shared a stunning picture of them on a yacht with a stunning view of the Ain Dubai and their joint caption gave insight into their relationship: “We might bend, but won’t break❤️”