Khanyi Mbau Romantically Linked To ‘Fugitive’ Zim Millionaire

Spread This News











TshisaLIVE

KHANYI Mbau got tongues wagging after it emerged that she’s apparently romantically linked to alleged Zimbabwean fugitive and millionaire, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga.

In a now-deleted post, Khanyi shared snaps of her and Kudzai looking all loved up.

Even though the reality TV star didn’t say much about the cozy snap, all arrows pointed to them being head-over-heels.

Comments from those close to Khanyi, including her brother Lasizwe, also spoke a thousand words.

“Kwa, love lives here,” Lasizwe said.

Other industry mates such as Celeste Ntuli, Ntando Duma and Dawn Thandeka King posted heart emojis.

Before making things “Insta official”, Khanyi posted a series of snaps looking smitten, but blurred out the man’s face.

After Khanyi’s most recent snap on Instagram, social media detectives instantly recognised Kudzai, who is known to be part of the Zimbabwean “rich gangs” of men under 40 who drive high-end luxury cars, party in SA by night but sleep in Harare in the wee hours because they have access to private jets, rented or owned.

The story about how their money is made is usually that they’re in “fuel, gas, mining, government tenders or transport”.

According to TshisaLIVE’s Zimbabwean correspondent, the most prominent of the “rich gangs” was the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a road accident with three other people when his Rolls-Royce Wraith hit a tree.

When asked about Kudzai being Khanyi’s new bae, a Zimbabwean who moves in rich gang circles said, “We are all in shock. What we are hearing as his story is probably lies, but for Khanyi to entertain him he must have something solid in South Africa.”

Kudzai is also on the Zimbabwean police wanted list. On June 13 2017 at age 25, Kudzai, along with friends, Tatenda Mandimutsira of Dzivaresekwa 2 in Harare and Njabulo Ndebele of Brook Village in Borrowdale, became fugitives of the law.

Their alleged crime was siphoning $166,000 (R2.4m) from a microfinance company after they allegedly cooked bank statements and papers purporting they had an airline, Dream Air Company, which was later found to be fake. The alleged crime happened in September 2016.

Police spokesperson at the time, assistant commissioner Charity Charamba, now ambassador to Zambia, said, “These suspects are wanted for a case of fraud involving $166,000, which occurred in Harare on September 10 2016.

“The suspects purported to be employees of Dream Air Company, which is non-existent, and applied for a loan from the complainant who is a registered micro-financier.”

It is alleged that in their con they paid a few installments to buy trust, but their luck ran out when they wanted an additional $37,500 (R550,763) and the micro-financier decided to conduct a background check.

They were arrested and appeared in court, but skipped bail after being released from custody.

Detective Assistant Inspector Mandlenkosi Zhou, from the police commercial crimes division responsible for the case, was not readily available for comment.

However, police sources told TshisaLIVE the warrant was still active and there’s a notice that anyone with information should report to the police national complaints desk about the trio’s whereabouts.

Khanyi and Kudzai had not responded to TshisaLIVE’s request for comment on the allegation against Kudzai at the time of publishing.