Khupe aide backs Harvest House seizure, urges stop to party chaos

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC-T National Organiser Abednico Bhebhe has called his colleagues within the party leadership to order, urging them to respect the concerns of dozens of party youths who took a step to seize the MDC’s Harvest House headquarters Sunday demanding a stop on internal hostilities threatening to destroy the once formidable opposition.

In a statement Monday, Bhebhe also called on dozens of anti-riot police to leave the entrance of the opposition headquarters and stop interfering with the party’s affairs.

“We note the position taken by the youth of the MDC in its collective sense. We note their concerns, in particular the possible infiltration of the party with the intention of derailing its objectives,” he said.

“They have expressed concern about the unilateral conduct and decision making of senior leaders without involving the organs of the party such as the National Executive and National Council.”

Bhebhe was referring to continued recalls from both parliament and councils, of party representatives by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

He continued, “Such unilateral decisions involve, among others, the recall of MPs and Councillors without the authority of the National Council and the purported preparation of the Extraordinary Congress without involving the National Council which is constitutionally mandated to supervise and direct this process.

“Their (youths) demands are not unreasonable as they talk to the need for senior leaders to respect the organs of the party and its constitution.”

Bhebhe added, “In this respect, I am calling upon the Acting President, Acting Chairman and the Secretary General to take the necessary steps to urgently convene the 2014 National Executive and National Council as it was composed on February 15 2014.

“No one should be left behind.

“May I also urge State institutions such as the police not to interfere in the internal affairs of political parties.

“In this regard, I ask that the Commissioner General instructs the police to leave our premises.

“Our youth are conducting our party business peacefully and are protected by the National constitution.”

On Sunday night, a group of disgruntled MDC youths forcibly took occupation of the now rechristened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House demanding to see a united party.

The main opposition has split into two bitter factions amid fierce hostilities between Chamisa and Khupe who are both tussling for party control.