Khupe aide defiant, petitions Parly, ZEC declaring MDC-T cannot be touched

By Leopold Munhende

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s secretary general Nickson Nyikadzino has written to parliament and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) advising them not to confuse his party with the other MDC formations in whatever decisions the two entities will make in the future.

Nyikadzino’s move comes amid plans by Khupe to dump her flock so she could assume her old job as acting president of a united MDC.

Khupe was forced to exit the mainstream MDC 2018 following a bitter tussle for party control with Nelson Chamisa after the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The two now lead two distinct parties.

But a recent Supreme Court ruling declaring as illegal, Chamisa’s leadership of MDC and paving way for Khupe to assume the reins as acting party leader has set the cat among the pigeons.

Khupe faces difficult choices of either dumping her new party to assume leadership of the old MDC in which she was deputy vice president or to stick to her loyal followers in her current MDC-T. Both choices are tough.

But as she agonises over her next move, Nyikadzino has not made her life any easier as he has declared the Khupe led MDC shall remain intact.

“I was just telling the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda that he should not confuse the three entities, particularly the MDC-T, MDC Alliance and MDC which has been ordered to go for an extra-ordinary congress,” Nyikadzino told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

“I told them I still remain the secretary general of the MDC-T, that ZEC itself recognises us and noted the differences in our logos.

“Neither the ruling nor the judiciary has any authority to actually dissolve any voluntary organisation as provided by the constitution and I told them to respect parliamentary democracy or risk rendering the whole election a farce in Zimbabwe.

“I am clear, I told the President (Khupe) to go ahead with whatever they are doing but the party is still there.”