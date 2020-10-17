Khupe allies in Kwekwe gear up for congress

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC-T has reconstituted its 2014 structures in Kwekwe and is geared for the party’s extra-ordinary congress slated for November 30.

Speaking to this publication Friday, MDC-T 2014 Midlands North chair, Sedwell Bhebhe said the structures were set to meet in Kwekwe this Saturday with the issue of coming congress top of the agenda.

“As 2014 structures, we are going to meet at our party office in Kwekwe. On top of the agenda will be the issue of the coming extraordinary congress,” Bhebhe said.

“We are going to participate in the November 30 extraordinary congress to elect a substantive party leader. Therefore, the purpose of this meeting is to audit party structures,” he said.

The party’s vice president elected in the MDC-T 2014 congress, Thokozani Khupe was handed the mantle to lead the feuding opposition on an interim basis until a substantive party leader is elected at an extraordinary congress.

The Supreme Court March this year ruled MDC should revert to its 2014 structures so as to elect a successor to late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

This was after Nelson Chamisa’s leadership was challenged in the courts by party activists with full support from Khupe and her allies.

Chamisa and his MDC Alliance have been unequivocal about their decision not to be part of its rival faction’s elective process arguing it is the legitimate MDC party whose leadership emerged from a 2019 process as per party constitution.

Chamisa is fighting for his political life in the wake of a sustained bid by erstwhile allies to destroy his political powerbase through recent recalls on ally party MPs and councillors who have refused to ditch the embattled politician in the work of the trying period.