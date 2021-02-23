Khupe Dismisses Mwonzora Claims She Has Accepted VP Post

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

FORMER MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has dismissed Douglas Mwonzora’s claims she has finally accepted the outcome of the tempestuous December 27, 2020 party extraordinary congress in which she got humiliated by some overzealous party activists cheering the now party leader.

Mwonzora, Khupe, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri contested in election to find a new president to replace the late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

Mwonzora went on to win the election, but his challengers accused him of vote rigging before walking out in protest from the congress venue.

However, Mwonzora told journalists Tuesday that Khupe had finally seen the light and had opted for the position of first vice president after a meeting the two held.

Mudzuri was appointed second vice president last month while Komichi retained the national chairperson post.

“Yes, Dr. Khupe is working with us and we have resolved issues between us as the leadership. So, next time you are going to see two vice presidents together,” said Mwonzora who was flanked by Mudzuri.

“If you want to know whether she recognises my leadership or not, she herself told me that she does recognise the leadership. We are very happy, very excited that we have been able to resolve our internal problems very amicably and I am very grateful to the maturity shown by the senior leadership of the party.

“This is the very top leadership left by President Morgan Tsvangirai except one, Nelson Chamisa.”

However, Khupe took to Twitter later on Tuesday and dismissed Mwonzora’s claims.

“I can confirm that I met with Senator Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on 18 February 2021 for the first time since (the) 27 December 2020 extraordinary congress,” said Khupe.

“The following issues were discussed: Violence, illegitimate voters roll as well as inquorate EOC among others. Illegal appointments in the Standing Committee which are violations of the party constitution.

“That the National Council held on 6 February 2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution.

Khupe added, “My absence in today’s press conference held at MRT (Morgan Richard Tsvangirai) House was informed by the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth running of our great movement, MDC-T.”