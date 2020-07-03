Khupe Expels Ex-Lover From Senate

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has been accused of using her new position to hound an ex-lover, Gideon Shoko through recalling him from the Senate.

Shoko is a Bulawayo based politician and trade unionist.

His expulsion has infuriated the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), which views the act as an affront by the labour-based MDC-T on labour movement activists.

Shoko was Bulawayo Metropolitan senator and was expelled from Parliament Wednesday with other seven legislators, bringing the total number of recalled MDC Alliance MPs to 21.

According to well-placed sources, Shoko and Khupe had a romantic relationship some years ago which led to the birth of a girl.

Khupe, a former senior official in the ZCTU with late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, left the labour group with other leaders 1999 to form MDC.

It was during the time Shoko is said to have sired a daughter with the now opposition leader.

Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU), Ian Makoshori said the labour movement was unhappy with the expulsion of Shoko from Senate.

“We are very disgruntled as activists in the labour movement because these two met and dated during their time in unionism, but today Khupe is using her influence to harass a father to her own child,” he said.

“Where does she think Shoko will get money for the upkeep of their child if she behaves like this?”.

Peter Mutasa, the ZCTU president said Shoko’s expulsion was a vicious attack on labour activists and accused Khupe of dumping her kith and kin.

“It is an unexpected vicious attack by a group that hypocritically projects itself as labour activists. We never expected that they will go to such low levels and recall our immediate past deputy general secretary. That shows serious lack of respect and unmitigated hate of the labour movement,” he said.

Mutasa said the intentions behind the expulsions remained mysterious.

However, contacted for comment, MDC-T deputy spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni dismissed the allegations.

“These recalls have nothing to do with Khupe as they are decided at party level. So far many MPs and senators have been recalled regardless of past relationships,” he said.