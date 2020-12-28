Khupe Seeks Mnangagwa ‘Assistance’ Over Mwonzora ‘Fraud’?

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER MDC-T interim leader, Thokozani Khupe Sunday presumably rang Thabani Mpofu, the head of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) for “assistance” amid indications she could have been seeking to turn in under-fire party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora for embezzling the opposition formation’s funds disbursed by government under the Political Parties Finance Act..

But she did this via an embarrassing howler which saw her instead ring another Thabani Mpofu, who is MDC Alliance lawyer and very close confidante to Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa, the MDC Alliance leader, is a bitter rival to Khupe as the two have wrangled fiercely before for the opposition top job.

In a tweet, the MDC Alliance lawyer later took amusement from the Khupe gaffe, telling his followers in a loaded statement about the experience.

Khupe was Sunday restless for almost the entire day as she watched Mwonzora “rig” a party extraordinary congress in his favour.

Together with party top politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, Khupe and Mwonzora were running for the MDC-T presidency, the only position that was being contested for at the Harare International Conference Centre, venue for the elective event.

It could however not be established if Khupe finally rang the correct Thabani Mpofu.

But the strange call by a politician agitated by the progress of an election that was totally out of her control brought curiosity among many amid signs she may have been trying to report Mwonzora for allegedly stealing party funds.

In a briefing with the media late Sunday night, Khupe claimed Mwonzora had embezzled party funds in the region of $6,3 million, adding that she was going to report the matter to the police.

“First, he took 300 000 (dollars) from the party coffers without anybody knowing and we said ah, ok. And then 6 million (dollars) as we speak right now is missing. He can’t account for the money,” Kupe said adding that she was going to report the matter to the police.

She said the extraordinary congress that was being held by the party was running on credits promised to service providers as Mwonzora has embezzled all the money.