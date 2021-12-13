‘Khupe Tasting Own Medicine’

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLITICAL commentators have described the impending recalling of MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe from parliament as a taste of her own medicine.

The National Council of the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T is reported to have recommended the recalling of Khupe and her allies during a meeting held on November 26, 2021, at the Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare.

Khupe, through her lawyers last week wrote a letter to the party’s secretary- general Pauline Mupariwa demanding minutes of the said meeting.

Political commentator and Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said after working in cohorts with Mwonzora to recall elected MDC Alliance councillors and MPs, Khupe is now facing a similar fate.

“So Thokozani is now tasting her own medicine. Maybe she will learn it in a hard way that going to bed with the devil you will end up tainted. The issue of recalls has never been a good thing for the opposition,” said Fuzwayo.

The outspoken human rights activist accused Mwonzora of working with Zanu PF to destroy opposition parties in the country.

“So it is clear that anyone who has been pushing the recalls agenda is a Zanu PF agent and what Douglas (Mwonzora) is pushing is clear to every sane Zimbabwean that he is pushing a project that benefits Zanu PF. After assuming the position of the president not a single day you can recall where he has spoken about the mis-governance that is happening in the country and human rights abuses. It is clear that he is pushing a Zanu PF agenda. He is a Zanu PF person,”

“Those who happen to be in parliament through recalls must know that they benefitted through a Zanu PF led agenda. That was a Zanu PF project using opposition faces,” added Fuzwayo.

Fuzwayo’s sentiments were also echoed by another political commentator, Nkosikhona Dibiti who said: “The electorate voted for the people they wanted to represent them but she madam Khuphe endorsed the recalls. It is her turn, a total reversal of the gains of democracy. She is getting a taste of her own medicine,” said Dibiti who is also the spokesperson of Ekhaya vote 2023.”

“Mwonzora is firmly in charge and it seems he is doing this with the full blessing of the ruling party. No chance for Khuphe to change the tide if Doug actually wants her out. I am afraid she is done politically,” said Dibiti.

Former Bulawayo proportional representative Thabitha Khumalo, who is also one of the victims of the recalls, said Khuphe’s recalling was imminent.

“What goes around certainly comes around. Let us watch who will have the last laugh,” the MDC Alliance national chairperson said.

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor who is also currently fighting his recall from council said: “they are now tasting their own medicine.”

Khupe and Mwonzora were instrumental in recalling scores of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors from office on claims they were no longer party members.

The MDC Alliance is led by Nelson Chamisa.