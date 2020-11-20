Khupe Using Zanu PF’s Dirty Tactics To Torment Bhebhe – Mbuso Fuzwayo

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based human rights activist and political analyst, Mbuso Fuzwayo has accused the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T of using undemocratic tactics adopted by Zanu PF in silencing internal dissenting voices.

Fuzwayo’s accusations follow the expulsion of the party’s organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe by the MDC-T national council last Saturday.

Bhebhe was one of the candidates vying for the party’s presidency, which fell vacant following the death of the late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

His expulsion was triggered by recent accusation he directed at Khupe and the national chairperson Morgen Komichi of wiping out $7 million in party funds.

Bhebhe made the accusations in his affidavit at the High Court following a court challenge by two disgruntled party activists, Gilbert Kagodora and Naison Mamuse.

However, Fuzwayo feels Bhebhe’s purging was unjust.

“It is unfortunate that those who claim to be democrats and constitutionalists can be found to be using Zanu PF tactics of silencing opponents through suspensions or expulsions. How was he allowed to contest and how do you expel a competitor if you are a democrat?” queried Fuzwayo.

The Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator equated Bhebhe’s expulsion to the military coup which ousted former President Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.

“These guys are clearly copying the Zanu PF script that if you are losing in internal elections, you use the army like what happened in 2017. This is exactly what these guys have done. If they were really democrats, voters were supposed to have rejected Bhebhe, not those whom he is competing with. That is gross abuse of positions,” added Fuzwayo.

Polling agents representing Bhebhe, Elias Mudzuri, secretary-general Mwonzora and Komichi last weekend boycotted the Bulawayo province’s extraordinary nomination process citing massive electoral fraud by Khupe.

The party’s independent election management body that conducted the controversial presidential nomination process has since declared Khupe the winner despite evidence showing Bhebhe was leading when it was abandoned.

Recently, some party officials accused Khupe and her colleagues of trying to manipulate the election process by dumping some members who were in the 2014 MDC-T structures which the Supreme Court deemed eligible to seek posts and vote at the extraordinary congress set for next month.