Khupe, Welshman In ‘Collaborative’ Meeting

By Bulawayo Correspondent

CITIZENS for Coalition Change (CCC) vice president Welshman Ncube Tuesday held a meeting with Thokozani Khupe, the leader of a splinter MDC-T party in a development widely seen as a precursor to partnership talks between the parties.

Khupe’s spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu confirmed the development in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

“The president of the MDC-T, Dr Thokozani Khupe indeed met with the CCC vice president, Prof Welshman Ncube yesterday. The discussions were mainly centred around issues of voter registration ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections,” Ndlovu said.

“The idea is that all opposition political parties must work collaboratively in pushing for voter registration and electoral reforms. The parties also touched on jointly monitoring the upcoming by elections,” he said, adding more meetings are expected between Khupe and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“Going forward, you will see more of these meetings with other opposition political players. The meeting agreed that this time around going to 2023, all genuine opposition political parties will have a common approach to voter registration, delimitation and electoral reforms,” said Ndlovu.

Former MDC-T national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, who has joined CCC, also attended the meeting.

Bhebhe was ironically suspended from his position by Khupe on October 29, 2020.