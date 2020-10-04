Khupe Wields Axe On Chinhoyi Mayor, Deputy

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has fired recalled Chinhoyi Municipality mayor Dyke Makumbi and his deputy including four councillors over alleged “unrepentant treacherous behaviour”.

Sources said letters have already been authored and await delivery to relevant authorities including Local Government Minister July Moyo.

The affected councillors are; Makumbi (Ward 12), deputy mayor, Chipo Mlothswa (14), Brighton Mhizha (Ward 4), Richard Vhitirinyu (Ward 3), Patricia Chibaya (Ward 2), Mukudzei Chigumbu (Ward 8).

Khupe has already recalled 32 MDC Alliance MPs and 165 councillors since the March 30 Supreme Court ruling, which reposed in her authority to lead the party following the death of founder Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer on 14 February.

The majority of the recalled MPs and councillors held key positions in the MDC-T’s 2014 structures.

In the case of Chinhoyi councillors, Vhitirinyu was the MDC-T Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson while Mhizha was Chinhoyi district chair.

Mayor Makumbi could neither confirm or deny the recalls.

“There is nothing yet communicated to us. It has to be communicated through our ministry (local government) and council, Makumbi told NewZimbabwe.com.